Air and Marine Operations and partners seize 1.5 tons of cocaine in Eastern Pacific

MIAMI- US Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations worked with partners in the Eastern Pacific to seize 1.5 tons of cocaine, denying transnational criminal organizations approximately $40,521,700 on March 2.

A Houston Air and Marine Branch Maritime Patrol Aircraft detected a suspicious vessel while working with Joint Interagency Task Force-South and international partners in the narcotics smuggling source and transit zone. The aircrew maintained constant surveillance and communication with maritime crews. An international partner team interdicted the vessel, arrested five people, and seized approximately 3,081 pounds of cocaine.

“Our partnerships in the Southeast Region are crucial to stopping the illicit flow of narcotics before they reach U.S. borders,” stated Todd C. Rowell, Director of Air and Marine Operations, Houston Air and Marine Branch. “Our aircrews will continue to be part of the enduring team effort to disrupt and stop maritime smuggling.”

The Bombardier DHC-8 is a fixed-wing, medium-range multi-role patrol aircraft used by Air and Marine Operations crews. The DHC-8 is well-suited to accomplish the mission of detecting, disrupting, and interdicting maritime smuggling.

In Fiscal Year 2023, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,004 arrests and 89,909 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 256,883 pounds of cocaine, 2,049 pounds of fentanyl, 4,050 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,200 weapons, and $15.3 million.