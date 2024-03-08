Discovery Lithium Announces the Commencement of OTCQB Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: DCLIF) (CSE: DCLI) (FRA: Q3Q0) (WKN: A3EFKA) (the “Company,” or “Discovery Lithium”), a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing domestic energy freedom through regional lithium discovery, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the symbol “DCLIF” in the United States. This strategic move reaffirms Discovery’s commitment to expand its global presence and visibility to investors.



“This move signifies our commitment to better serve U.S. investors and expand our global presence. Joining OTCQB enhances transparency, liquidity, and engagement opportunities. We're dedicated to delivering value and innovation in the lithium sector, with a focus on growth in the United States and beyond,” stated Company President and CEO, Mr. Michael Gheyle.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

For more information please visit: www.discoverylithium.com.

About Discovery Lithium (OTCQB: DCLIF) (CSE: DCLI) (FRA: Q3Q0) (WKN: A3EFKA)

Discovery Lithium Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing mineral resource projects in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in 1,675 mineral claims in Serindac Lake and 2,113 mineral claims in Vaubert Lake for a combined total of approximately 164,283 hectares (~405,952 acres) located in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec, and with a further total of 303 mineral claims comprising approximately 16,392 hectares (~40,505.5 acres) identified as the Route De Nord, Lac Belanger, Lac Ferland and Lac Roberston properties located across the northern and eastern regions of Québec including the prolific lithium district of the James Bay region. Additionally, the Company is actively advancing its ESN Project for gold exploration in Nevada and evaluating the Koster Dam Project in Central British Columbia through a joint venture with Cariboo Rose Resources. Find out more at: www.discoverylithium.com and follow us on X (formerly twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Gheyle

President & Chief Executive Officer

This news release includes market and industry data obtained from publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this news release or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

The Company would like to welcome investors to visit our website and join our mailing list at www.discoverylithium.com/news-alerts/. By subscribing you will stay up to date with the latest news releases and advancements within our company.

For further information, please contact:

Discovery Lithium Inc.

1450 - 789 West Pender Street,

Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2

Telephone: +1-778-868-2226

Email: info@discoverylithium.com

Web: www.discoverylithium.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “potential”, “indicative” and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Vaubert and Serindac Lake claims and the Route du Nord project (the “Claims”), including the Company’s plans and expectations regarding the Claims, the potential presence of LCT pegmatites or spodumene on or around the Claims and other statements regarding the Company’s future business plans and objectives. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.