PHILIPPINES, March 8 - Press Release

March 8, 2024 Gatchalian backs liberalization of tech-voc education in the Philippines Senator Win Gatchalian is backing the liberalization of the technical-vocational education sector in the Philippines, a move that he says could increase Filipinos' access to quality skills training. "In my opinion, tech-voc should be liberalized so we can invite multinational companies. Our schools complain that equipment is expensive, but these companies can supply the equipment as long as they run the institution, but they're only allowed 40% ownership," said Gatchalian. Within ASEAN, only the Philippines has constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership, establishment, and enrollment, while other countries address these issues through legislation, according to the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II). Gatchalian also emphasized the importance of providing incentives to foreign education institutions that want to establish themselves in the Philippines. For example, foreign education institutions can establish themselves in the country and agree to take in a number of Filipinos, while the government can provide the land where facilities can be built. "It's going to be the right mix of ownership and incentives. We have to find the right mix. The point is we want to bring in foreign and international institutions with foreign technology to the country and train Filipinos. That's important because that's how we upgrade our knowledge towards the creation of an innovation-based economy," Gatchalian added. Research by the EDCOM II also presented examples of incentives given to foreign-owned education institutions across ASEAN countries. In Malaysia, for example, international non-profit schools enjoy 100% income tax exemption, while private schools enjoy a 70% income tax relief. In Vietnam, international schools are exempted from paying corporate income tax for four years, while their tax payable for the next five years is reduced by 50%. Gatchalian added that Congress will still have to come up with legislation should foreign ownership of education institutions be allowed. He emphasized that easing constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership of education institutions will give Congress the flexibility to respond to issues over time. Gatchalian pabor sa liberalisasyon ng tech-voc education sa Pilipinas Pabor si Senador Win Gatchalian kung pumasok ang mga dayuhang mamumuhunan sa bansa at magmay-ari ng mga technical-vocational school, bagay na aniya'y magpapalawig sa access ng mga Pilipino sa dekalidad na skills training. "Sa aking opinyon, dapat buksan natin ang sektor ng tech-voc at imbitahan natin ang mga multinational companies. Inirereklamo ng ating mga paaralan na mahal ang equipment na kayang ibigay ng mga dayuhang kumpanya basta sila ang magpapatakbo ng institusyon, ngunit hanggang 40% lamang na pagmamay-ari," sabi ni Gatchalian. Lumabas sa pananaliksik ng Second Congressional Commission (EDCOM II) na sa ASEAN, Pilipinas lamang ang may konstitusyong may limitasyon sa pagmamay-ari ng mga dayuhan, pagpapatayo ng mga paaralan, at enrollment. Sa ibang mga bansa sa ASEAN, natutugunan ang mga isyung ito sa pamamagitan ng pagbabalangkas ng batas. Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng mga insentibo sa mga foreign education institutions na nais pumasok ng bansa. Halimbawa, maaaring magmula sa gobyerno ang lupang pagtatayuan ng mga pasilidad, ngunit kailangang tumanggap ang paaralan ng mga Pilipinong mag-aaral. "Magiging tamang kombinasyon ito ng pagmamay-ari at insentibo. Kailangan nating mahanap ang tamang sangkap. Ang layunin ay dalhin ang mga dayuhang institusyon sa bansa at magbigay ng pagsasanay sa mga Pilipino. Mahalaga ito dahil dito natin napapaigting ang ating kaalaman patungo sa pagbuo ng isang ekonomiyang nakabatay sa inobasyon," dagdag ni Gatchalian. Nagbahagi din ang EDCOM II ng halimbawa ng mga insentibo na ibinibigay sa mga paaralan sa ASEAN na pagmamay-ari ng mga dayuhan. Sa Malaysia, halimbawa, may 100% income tax exemption sa mga international non-profit schools, habang 70% naman ang income tax relief ng mga pribadong paaralan. Sa Vietnam, exempted ang mga international schools sa pagbabayad ng corporate income tax sa loob ng apat na taon, habang babawasan ng 50% ang tax payable nila para sa susunod na limang taon. Dagdag pa ni Gatchalian, kailangan pang magpasa ng Kongreso ng batas kung sakaling pahintulutan ng Saligang Batas ang foreign ownership sa mga paaralan. Aniya, mahalagang mabigyan ang Kongreso ng flexibility sa pagresponde sa mga magiging hamong may kinalaman sa liberalisasyon ng edukasyon.