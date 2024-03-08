Four briefings on “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” to be held this month

MACAU, March 8 - As the Law No. 4/2023 “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” will come into effect on 1 April this year, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold four briefings in mid-March with the representatives from the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals, Project Assessment and Inspection Committee, Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau to explain to the sector the details of the conditions for certification of professional accreditation of veterinary surgeons and the code of professional ethics, and introduce the guidelines on relevant business activities, installation of establishments, etc. It is aimed to deepen the sector’s understanding of the details of the law and facilitate its implementation. Interested individuals can register for the briefings from now on through the platforms of Macao One Account or Business & Associations Platform.

The briefings consist of dedicated sessions targeted to veterinary clinic care activities and commercial activities of animals held respectively on 18 and 19 March in the hall on the 9th floor of the Municipal Market Complex of Patane. The dedicated sessions on both types of activities are available in the morning from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as well as in the afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During the briefings, IAM will introduce the enforcement details and transitional arrangements of the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” and explain multiple supplementary documents adopted in parallel with the implementation of the law, including the “Regime of Certification of Professional Accreditation of Veterinary Surgeons”, the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons”, the guidelines on veterinary clinic care and commercial activity of animals, the technical requirements for installation of establishments, etc.

The briefings will be held in Cantonese, with simultaneous interpretation into Portuguese on site. Interested members of the sector are welcome to register for the briefings targeted to their business activities through the platforms of Macao One Account or Business & Associations Platform. They can also call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for details. The relevant law and supplementary documents have been published in the “Official Gazette of the Macao Special Administrative Region” and uploaded to the dedicated webpage of the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (www.cpmv.gov.mo) for the information of the sector and the public.

The effective implementation of the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” will reinforce animal protection and public health protection, enhance the animal health level and overall quality of veterinary services in Macao, and promote the orderly and sound development of the sector.