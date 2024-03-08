Chinese Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia Wu Wei Meets with T.H. Charles Chieng, Governor of the State of Yap

On February 28, Ambassador Wu Wei met with T.H. Charles Chieng, Governor of Yap State, and they exchanged in-depth views on China-FSM relations and practical cooperation. Hon. Francis Itimai, Lt. Governor of Yap State, Hon. Nicholas Figirlaarwon, Speaker of Yap Legislature, Hon. Theodore Rutun, Vice Speaker of Yap Legislature, and other state senators and cabinet members attended the meeting.

Ambassador Wu appreciated the Yap State Government for adhering to the one-China principle and actively developing relations with China. Wu said that the Chinese side stands ready to strengthen friendly exchanges and deepen practical cooperation in various fields with Yap on the basis of the one-China principle, and provide assistance within its ability to help the development of Yap, so as to promote the deepening of China-FSM relations.

Governor Chieng welcomed Ambassador Wu to visit Yap and attend the “Yap Day” event, spoke highly of the history of friendly exchanges between Yap and the Chinese side, and sincerely thanked China for its long-term generous and selfless assistance to Yap. Chieng said that Yap cherishes its friendly relations with the subnational parts of China and will continue to firmly support the one-China policy, deepen bilateral practical cooperation, and achieve greater development in FSM-China relations.