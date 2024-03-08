Medical Bionics Market is Booming Worldwide | AbbVie, Abiomed, Baxter
Stay up to date with Medical Bionics Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The global medical bionics market is expected to reach $49.66 billion by 2033, growing by 11.2% annually over the coming years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opportunity and Strategy Analysis
This report focuses on identifying opportunities and strategies for investing in the global medical bionics market within the forecast period. It provides a complete analysis of the global market both quantitatively and qualitatively. The quantitative analysis includes market size and revenue data of the total demand, sub-markets, and regional/national levels throughout 2023-2033. Qualitative analysis depicts a full picture of market dynamics and trends including drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging products/market trends, and Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis.
Based on the market data and analysis, the report highlights increasingly attractive segments (IAS) and business opportunities in each segmentation. Moreover, a systematic evaluation of internal risks (factors arising within the industry development) and external Risks (factors arising from the surrounding environment) is provided for the medical bionics industry and market. All the identified risk factors are measured quantitatively according to GMD’s novel numeric system, i.e. each risk is evaluated with GMD Risk Index Number (GMD RIN) and GMD Risk Intensity Level (GMD RIL). This in-depth risk assessment offers a comprehensive understanding of the current risk factors and their developing trends.
Furthermore, this report concludes risk management strategies and Critical Success Factors (CSFs) to help companies make intelligence-based business decisions in the global medical bionics industry.
Key Companies
The report also covers the current competitive scenario and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players. A selection of companies profiled in this report includes: • Abbott Laboratories, • AbbVie Inc., • Abiomed, • Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co., Ltd., • Baxter International Inc., • BionX Medical Technologies, Inc., • Boston Scientific Corporation, • Cochlear Ltd., • Cyberonics Inc., • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., • LivaNova PLC, • Medtronic plc, • Orthofix Holdings Inc., • Retina Implant Ag, • ReWalk Robotics Ltd., • Sonova Holding AG, • SynCardia Systems LLC, • William Demant Holding A/S, • Zimmer Biomet Holdings.
Segmentation Analysis
Highlighted with 97 tables and 100 figures, this 190-page report represents a 360-degree view on the global market with extensively detailed segmentations by Product, Technology, Fixation, End Users, and Region/Country as shown below. Annual revenue 2023-2033 for each segment is included in the report.
By Product
• Bionic Orthopaedic (Bionic Limbs, Upper Limbs , Bionic Knee , Bionic feet, Bionic Hands, Exoskeletons, Bionic Fingers, Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators, Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators, Non-invasive Bone Growth Stimulators)
• Bionic Heart (Artificial Organs, Total Artificial/Bionic Hearts, Artificial Heart Valves, Artificial Livers, Artificial Pancreas, Artificial Lungs, Artificial Kidney, Pacemakers, Implantable Pacemakers, External Pacemakers, Ventricular Assist Device (VADs), Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD), Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD))
• Bionic Brain (Internal Neurostimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS), Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS), Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS), Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS), Other Neurostimulators, External Neurostimulators)
• Bionic Ear (Cochlear Implants, Bone Anchored Hearing Systems (BAHS), Auditory Brainstem Implants)
• Bionic Eye/Vision
By Technology
• Mechanical Bionics
• Electronic Bionics
By Fixation
• Implantable Bionics
• Externally Worn Bionics
By End User
• Hospitals
• Clinics & Diagnostic Centers
• Other End Users
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)
The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Product, Fixation, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
Reasons to Purchase
• Gain a most comprehensive view on global market with lighting on market outlook, segmentations, dynamics and trends, growth opportunities, risk assessment, critical success factors (CSFs), increasingly attractive segments (IAS), and Porter’s Fiver Forces analysis.
• Access identified business opportunities and benchmarked investment strategies.
• Obtain up-to-date data and valuable insights to create regional and national strategies.
• Take wise actions to mitigate potential risk based on the matrix of systematic risk evaluation.
• Outperform competitors using the latest market data and research discoveries.
• Support internal and external presentations with reliable data and profound analysis.
• Backed up by premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
• Supported by free customer services before and after sales.
