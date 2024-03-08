Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market is Expected to Reach $3.9 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.8 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $3.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in this market is fuelled by the decreased cost and timelines associated with the clinical trials. Furthermore, rise in acceptance of electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions in emerging markets and rise of mobile technology, is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions throughout the forecast period 2024-2029.

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.8 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $3.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Product, Deployment Model, Application, End User, Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Rest of MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increase in number of clinical trials Key Market Driver Growing preference of digital data collection and analysis

Based on the deployment model, the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market is segmented into on-premise model, web-hosted & cloud-based model, and hybrid model. The web-hosted & cloud-based model segment accounted for the largest in 2023 attributing to its inherent advantages in terms of accessibility, scalability, and efficiency. Web-hosted & cloud-based deployment models offer a flexible and accessible infrastructure that enables seamless collaboration and data access from various locations, enhancing the overall efficiency of clinical trials. Researchers and healthcare professionals can conveniently collect and analyze real-time data, fostering quicker decision-making processes. The cloud-based approach eliminates the need for extensive on-site infrastructure, reducing costs and promoting resource optimization. Moreover, the dominance of web & cloud-based eCOA solutions is also attributed to their ability to facilitate remote patient monitoring, a crucial aspect in the current era of decentralized clinical trials.

Based on application, the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market is segmented into clinical trials, observational studies & real-world evidence (RWE) generation, patient management & registries, and other applications. The clinical trials segment is further categorized into oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, immunology, rare diseases & genetic disorders, mental health disorders, and other therapeutic areas. Among these sub-segments, oncology accounted for the largest share of the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market in 2023 attributing to the unique challenges and intricacies associated with oncology research. Oncology trials often involve complex study protocols, intensive monitoring, and a need for precise and real-time patient-reported outcomes (PROs). eCOA solutions play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges by providing a digital platform for efficient data collection, ensuring accuracy in assessing treatment responses, side effects, and overall patient well-being.

By product type, the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market is segmented electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), Electronic Clinician-reported outcomes (eCLINRO), electronic observer-reported outcomes (eOBSRO), and electronic performance-reported outcomes (ePERFO). In 2023, the electronic observer-reported outcomes (eOBSRO) segment segment is expected to register highest growth in the forecast period. Observer-reported outcomes (ObsRO) play a crucial role in gathering real-world evidence outside controlled trial settings, informing post-market research and regulatory decisions. Effective patient monitoring in decentralized trials, improved data quality, availability of holistic picture of patient experience and treatment response are some of the factors that contribute to the growth of the segment.

The electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2023, Asia Pacific was the fastest growing segment in eCOA solution market attributed to a convergence of factors propelling the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies in this region. This region is experiencing rapid modernization and digital transformation in healthcare, which is driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of the importance of clinical research, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, this region is becoming a pivotal hub for global clinical research, there is a heightened demand for efficient and reliable electronic data collection methods, such as eCOA solutions, to meet international standards and regulatory requirements.

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution market major players covered in the report, such as:

IQVIA (US)

Medidata (US)

ICON Plc (Ireland)

Signant Health (US)

Clario (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Medable Inc. (US)

Merative (US)

Parexel International (MA) Corporation (US)

Climedo Health GmbH (Germany)

Healthentia (Belgium)

Veeva Systems (US)

assisTek (US)

Curebase Inc. (US)

Castor (US)

EvidentIQ Group GmbH (Germany)

YPrime, LLC (US)

Clinical Ink (US)

Clinion (US)

Kayentis (France)

TransPerfect (US)

ObvioHealth USA, Inc. (US)

WCG Clinical (Germany)

ClinCapture (US)

Cloudbyz (US)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market into the following segments and subsegments:

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market, By Component

Software

Services

Wearables, Mobile Devices, and Other Devices Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Model Provisioned Device Model Hybrid Model



Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market, by Product Type

Electronic Patient-reported Outcomes (ePRO)

Electronic Clinician-reported Outcomes (eCLINRO)

Electronic Observer-reported Outcomes (eOBSRO)

Electronic Performance-reported Outcomes (ePERFO)

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market, by Deployment Model

On-premise Model

Web-hosted & Cloud-based Model

Hybrid Model

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market, By Application Area

Clinical Trials Oncology Infectious Diseases Neurology Metabolic Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Immunology Rare Diseases & Genetic Disorders Mental Health Disorders Other Therapeutic Areas

Observational Studies & Real-World Evidence (RWE) Generation

Patient Management & Registeries

Other Applications

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market, By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Medtech Companies

Government Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Healthcare Providers

Consulting Service Companies

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions Market, By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Market Stakeholders:

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions vendors

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Research & development (R&D) companies

Business research & consulting service providers

Medical research laboratories

Academic medical centers/universities/hospitals

Regulatory bodies

Healthcare service providers

Venture capitalists

Advocacy groups

Investors & financial institutions

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions market by component, product, deployment model, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall eCOA solutions market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the eCOA solutions market in five main regions (and their respective countries): North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

To provide key industry insights, such as supply chain, regulatory, patent, and recession impact analysis.

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches & upgrades, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, investments, contracts, agreements, alliances, mergers, funding, and expansions of the leading players in the market

To benchmark players within the market using the company evaluation matrix, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offering

