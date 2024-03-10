UrbanLogiq Announces Ethica, Government-Grade Generative AI Insights Engine Chatbot

Technology company harnessing AI and data analytics to help governments make better decisions

Announced at the South by Southwest conference, at Canada House, govtech firm UrbanLogiq unveils their own government-grade generative AI chatbot, Ethica.

The potential is huge when governments harness generative AI. Public servants with limited resources having access to this type of technology at their fingertips can transform how they make decisions.” — Mark Masongsong, CEO of UrbanLogiq

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announced on stage at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference, Frontiers of Innovation Day at Canada House, Vancouver-based govtech firm UrbanLogiq unveils their own government-grade generative AI chatbot, Ethica Ethica is designed around a family of expert domain fine-tuned models that have unique access to government databases and generates responses and explanations, from users asking questions using plain language.“The transformative potential is immense when government agencies harness generative AI. A small town public servant with limited resources having access to world class domain expertise and data at their fingertips can transform the way they make decisions. At UrbanLogiq, we're leading this change, ethically and transparently. We believe in opening new pathways to democratize this technology for government agencies of all sizes, to better serve the public in a safe and secure manner,” Mark Masongsong, UrbanLogiq CEO.Governments have access to the public's sensitive information, and are held to a higher standard for data security and compliance. It is paramount for them to not only implement but require robust protections to ensure citizen data is secure.A few key differences and features set Ethica apart from other systems enabling governments to responsibly leverage the benefits of generative AI technology:Limiting LLM to curated training expert data:Ethica’s training data is curated using specific data sources to minimize risk of a system hallucinations and respects intellectual property rights, while being specifically tuned around unique government workflows and information requirements.No data leakage:UrbanLogiq's proprietary model can guarantee when people query or input data into the system there is no leakage.Built-in attribution to ensure transparency and accountability:Not a black box system, the system transparently exposes the sources of information used in its answer. Ethica also provides a quality rating for the answer ensuring users understand the confidence level of the information provided.Audit trail of usage and every iteration:UrbanLogiq’s system architecture keeps an immutable audit trail of every interaction to ensure transparency and accountability.Federated access and fine-grained record controls:The system calibrates its answers based on specific user access level, jurisdiction and agency data rules, providing governments with a high degree of control over what data is provided and to whom.Ethica is currently in beta testing, offered to a select group of UrbanLogiq clients giving feedback throughout development. A full production roll-out is expected for 2024.About UrbanLogiq:About Ethica: https://youtu.be/rPgG3WE21OM UrbanLogiq's data analytics platform helps governments make the most out of their existing data by integrating diverse datasets across departments and domains, ensuring the integrity, safety, and compliance of data to harness its full potential. This approach set’s the standard around robust data management, enabling better decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency and transparency while balancing the responsible and ethical use of AI to ensure safe and equitable communities.Contact:Luisa Alvarez, Head of Corporate Affairs, UrbanLogiq604 787 0207 luisa@urbanlogiq.com

About Ethica from UrbanLogiq's CEO and CTO