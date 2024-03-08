dmg events to launch LiveableCitiesX, FutureFM and GeoWorld in 2024 enhancing global urban liveability in 2030 and beyond





· The new events address the needs of sustainable and liveable cities to provide thought leadership and solutions for future master plans and attract investment opportunities

· Attracting governments, academics, urban planners, financiers, designers, businesses and tech innovators, the events to run from 26-28 November 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

· Dubai Municipality joins the new events as Supporting Partner emphasizing the need for stakeholder collaboration to build sustainable and liveable urban environments

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 February 2024: As the global population surges, the urgency to reshape urban development strategies has never been more critical in developed and developing countries. In response to this need, dmg events, the leading international organizers of face-to-face events, announces the launch of LiveableCitiesX, an event that addresses the complex challenges faced by city makers worldwide and turns urban global trends into opportunities at a time when 56% of the world’s population live in cities. (Source: World Bank)

The event's launch is timely in addressing the future urban planning requirements, as World Bank’s projections indicate that by 2080, 80% of the world's population will reside in cities, with a substantial portion of this growth occurring in the MEASA region. Running for three days from 26-28 November 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, LiveableCitiesX will be co-located with FutureFM, redefining facilities management and GeoWorld, transforming industries with geospatial excellence. The events will together spotlight master planning opportunities and the latest technologies that are reshaping cities worldwide.

"With our track record of hosting top-tier global events like Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX and ADIPEC, we're now introducing LiveableCitiesX. This event leverages our deep understanding and experience to facilitate thought leadership, investment, networking and sustainable urban development in our fast-changing world. LiveableCitiesX will bring together government officials, scholars, urban planners, financial experts, designers, businesses, and tech innovators from around the world. By doing so, we're highlighting the importance of being proactive about urban trends and the value of collaboration among all parties to build better cities for the future," stated Matt Denton, President of dmg events.

“With its ultra-modern social and economic infrastructure, safe living environment, accessibility to other international markets, world-class facilities and being positioned at the heart of a region experiencing rapid growth and abundant investment opportunities, Dubai is firmly established as one of the most liveable cities in the world, making the city and the UAE an ideal choice as the host country for the inaugural LiveableCitiesX event.”

As various regions worldwide increasingly emphasise economic, social and environmental resilience in shaping the future of urban cities, a rising number of governments are spearheading city development initiatives that harness technology, geospatial innovation, avant-garde architecture and progressive concepts like regenerative and parametric design, artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, big data, and virtual reality. Among such notable projects are THE LINE by NEOM in Saudi Arabia, the Hatta Development Plan and Masdar City in the UAE, Egypt's New Administrative Capital and New Alamein City, Bantala Greenfield City in India and Kenya’s Konza Technopolis.

Supporting the development of such projects, LiveableCitiesX provides the platform for cities, regions and countries to showcase their city's futuristic visions on a global stage to attract investments, emphasising infrastructure and sustainable urban living solutions, achievements and innovations in urban success. These innovations address the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation, attracting new buyers, fostering networking opportunities for valuable feedback on product refinement, and positioning participants as frontrunners in global urban innovation to maintain a competitive edge. The event will feature a high-level summit, educational talks programme and private closed-door round tables.

GeoWorld

Taking place with LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld, the only event of its kind in the MEASA region, will highlight the rapid growth of the geospatial sector supported by a combination of large-scale projects across various sectors such as construction, oil & gas, e-commerce and agriculture. Capitalizing on the progress and economic development in the region, the geospatial sector is forecasted to mark a CAGR of 8% by 2028. (Source: Mordor Intelligence)

In its inaugural edition, GeoWorld and co-located events will have garnered strong support from Dubai Municipality and the GeoWorld Council as the Supporting Partner.

“The GISC department at Dubai Municipality plays a crucial role in realizing our vision of creating vibrant and sustainable cities for the future. With significant projects like the Dubai Digital Twin project, we lead the way in innovation, leveraging advanced technology to shape urban environments that prioritize sustainability and enhance quality of life. Through collaboration and innovation, we are committed to showcasing our dedication to shaping Dubai's future into one of the world's most sustainable and liveable cities. We eagerly anticipate our participation in LiveableCitiesX, GeoWorld, and Future FM, as they provide invaluable platforms to highlight the transformative work of our GISC department,” said Maitha Al Nuaimi, Director of G.I.S. Center Department at Dubai Municipality.

FutureFM

An integral component of the cities of the future is facilities management (FM), which is undergoing rapid transformation through digital adoption. Supporting the projected growth of the industry, which is expected to cross $74.6 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.8% (Source: Mordor Intelligence), FutureFM will be at the forefront of digitalization, distinguishing itself from conventional FM service to prioritize innovation and leverage cutting-edge technologies to improve efficiency, sustainability and resilience of facilities and enhance the life of residents and visitors across the region.

The integration of business intelligence and automation technologies are set to revolutionize the FM industry, enabling FM professionals to optimize resource allocation, automate repetitive tasks and boost overall effectiveness in managing facilities. FutureFM will also feature a high-level summit steering conversations around the industry's evolution into a more sustainable and technologically advanced ecosystem.

“Future FM will be an exclusive platform designed to address the transformative shift within the FM industry, and serve as a hub for professionals to connect, discover new leads and buyers, gain insights and explore opportunities to launch cutting-edge solutions,” added Denton. “The launch of these events also aligns with our over-arching vision to unite global leaders to source and collaboratively define innovative solutions through our exhibitions, strategic conferences and networking events.”

A global leader in the industry, dmg events has a presence in over 30+ countries and organises more than 100+ events each year. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, the company operates through offices in 10 countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore.

About LiveableCitiesX

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 26 - 28 November 2024, LiveableCitiesX attracts governments, academics, planners, designers, businesses and technology innovators on a global scale to tap into master planning opportunities and highlight the latest technologies that are reshaping cities worldwide. The event will be a must-attend event for business expansion, investment and sustainable urbanisation.

Organised by dmg events, the inaugural LiveableCitiesX event is co-located with GeoWorld, an event set to transform industries with geospatial excellence and FutureFM, an event redefining facilities management.

The events are free-to-attend for industry professionals. For more information on LiveableCitiesX, visit http://www.liveablecitiesx.com, http://www.futurefm.com, http://www.geoworldevent.com.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organiser of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. With a presence in over 30+ countries and organising more than 100+ events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organise events in the construction, hospitality, food & beverages, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees. Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).