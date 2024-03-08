As part of International Women’s Day 2024, Women’s Health Advocate calls on expeditious passage of C-64: An Act Respecting Pharmacare

OTTAWA, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologist of Canada (SOGC) recognizes and celebrates the incredible contributions of women in Canadian society part International Women’s Day!

UN Women has identified the 2024 theme as “invest in women: accelerate progress” and there are few greater investments in a woman’s future and a society’s collective progress than investments in women’s healthcare.

Which is why the SOGC recently applauded efforts by the federal government to include free access to contraceptives as part of a National Pharmacare Framework- a historic step forward for women’s healthcare and women’s economic participation in this country. Access to contraception is not only a matter of reproductive rights but also a fundamental aspect of public health and equity.

As C-64: An Act Respecting Pharmacare begins to make its way through Parliament, the SOGC urges all parties to work together to ensure thoughtful examination of this important legislation and for this bill to receive Royal Assent as expeditiously as possible.

As part of the SOGC’s mission to help empower a woman’s ability to be her own health advocate, the SOGC has a suite of six websites devoted to education and knowledge. For more information, please visit our Public Resource page.

“Happy International Women’s Day! As we do each year, we pause on IWD to recognize the incredible contributions of women in Canadian society, and more specifically, the healthcare and medical community. In that spirit of celebration, we hope all parties in Parliament can come together to ensure speedy passage of C-64 to allow women to have free access to contraceptives as soon as possible, given it is a key tool to help them take control of their own futures. Afterall, women’s healthcare is a non-partisan issue!” – Dr. Diane Francoeur, Chief Executive Officer, SOGC.

Media Inquiries:

Kelsey MacDonald

Director of Communications and Public Affairs

Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

kmacdonald@sogc.com

613-730-4192 x 228