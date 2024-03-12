AI In Pharma Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “AI In Pharma Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in pharma market size is predicted to reach $5.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%.
The growth in the ai in pharma market is due to the growing government support for AI development. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in pharma market share. Major players in the ai in pharma market include Concerto HealthAI, Alphabet Inc., OWKIN, Nvidia Corporation, PathAI, Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Microsoft Corporation.
AI In Pharma Market Segments
• By Technology: Context-Aware Processing, Natural Language Processing, Querying Method, Deep Learning
• By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecules
• By Application: Diagnosis, Clinical Trial Research, Drug Discovery, Research and Development, Epidemic Prediction
• By Geography: The global ai in pharma market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
AI in pharma refers to the use of automated algorithms for jobs that normally need human intelligence. Large datasets including disease patterns can be successfully identified by AI solutions in pharma, and they can also assist in understanding which medication formulations would be most effective for treating certain ailments.
