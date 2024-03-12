AI In Pharma Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

AI In Pharma Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $5.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “AI In Pharma Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in pharma market size is predicted to reach $5.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%.

The growth in the ai in pharma market is due to the growing government support for AI development. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in pharma market share. Major players in the ai in pharma market include Concerto HealthAI, Alphabet Inc., OWKIN, Nvidia Corporation, PathAI, Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Microsoft Corporation.

AI In Pharma Market Segments

• By Technology: Context-Aware Processing, Natural Language Processing, Querying Method, Deep Learning

• By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecules

• By Application: Diagnosis, Clinical Trial Research, Drug Discovery, Research and Development, Epidemic Prediction

• By Geography: The global ai in pharma market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in pharma refers to the use of automated algorithms for jobs that normally need human intelligence. Large datasets including disease patterns can be successfully identified by AI solutions in pharma, and they can also assist in understanding which medication formulations would be most effective for treating certain ailments.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. AI In Pharma Market Characteristics

3. AI In Pharma Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Pharma Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Pharma Market Size And Growth

……

27. AI In Pharma Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. AI In Pharma Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

