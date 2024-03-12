Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow from $3.11 billion in 2023 to $3.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence in transportation market size is predicted to reach $7.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence in transportation market is due to growing demand for autonomous vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in transportation market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in transportation market include The Volvo Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Scania AB, Peloton Interactive Inc., Valeo SA, Xevo Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Segments

• By Offering: Hardware, Software

• By Machine Learning Technology: Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing

• By Process: Signal Recognition, Object Recognition, Data Mining

• By Application: Semi-Autonomous Truck, Truck Platooning, Predictive Maintenance, Precision And Mapping, Autonomous Truck, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in transportation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence in transportation refers to using artificial intelligence to process and predict data and outcomes for travel and transportation operations. It collects traffic patterns, minimizes road congestion, and enhances public transportation schedules. This process helps in optimizing logistics and decreases turnaround time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

