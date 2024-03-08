Water and Sanitation on most Lowveld listed dams record drops in water levels

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly state of reservoirs report of 04 March 2024 shows that most of the listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province recorded drops in water levels with the remaining few remaining unchanged.

The listed dams that dropped in water levels include Buffelskloof dropping from 100.5% to 100.3%, Driekoppies from 100.4% to 100.3%, Longmere from 101.1% to 100.9%, Klipkopjes from 100.2% to 100.0%, Primkop from 100.6% to 100.2%, Kwena from 100.7% to 100.4%, and Ohrigstad from 75.7% to 75.4%.

Dams that recorded no changes in water levels include Blyderivierpoort remaining unchanged at 100.3%, Witklip unchanged at 100.4%, Da Gama unchanged at 99.8%, and Inyaka unchanged at 100.2%.

The report also shows that the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province also dropped from 98.5% to 97.9%. In the Water Management Areas (WMAs), the Olifants WMA remained unchanged at 87.2% while the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropped from 97.5% to 97.1%.

In terms of water levels per district, all the three districts of the Mpumalanga Province recorded declines in water levels. Ehlanzeni dropped from 99.9% to 99.8%, Gert Sibande dropped from 97.0% to 96.1% and Nkangala dropped from 99.6% to 99.2%.

Considering the declining water levels, the Department of Water and Sanitation urges the public to use the available water wisely, sparingly and in a more conservative manner taking into consideration that South Africa is a water scarce country where every drop counts as water has no substitute.

For more information, contact

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962