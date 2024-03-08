Water and Sanitation pm progress of Phase 2 of Pilanesberg South Bulk Water Supply project in Rustenburg

The Department of Water and Sanitation is satisfied with the progress of Phase 2 of Pilanesberg South Bulk Water Supply project in Rustenburg Local Municipality. The project, funded through the Department’s Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG) will improve availability of potable water to new informal settlements surrounding the fast-growing Rustenburg town.

The project runs from Mafenya Village, an approximately 30km north of Rustenburg, to Tlhabane on the western side of Rustenburg. The greater Rustenburg Municipality has three water supply systems, namely Vaalkop System through the Bospoort pipeline, Rand Water’s P1/P2 pipelines, and the Rustenburg Bospoort Water Treatment Works.

The water supply systems in Rustenburg are interlinked, and the addition of Pilanesberg South Bulk Water Supply (Phase 2) will augment fresh water supply water through Tlhabane, also benefitting areas that are central, south, and southwest of the CBD.

Pilanesburg South Bulk Water Supply (Phase 2) entails construction of Mafenya Pumping Station, which commenced on 10 May 2022 and is anticipated to be completed on 25 March 2024. It also has the construction of a 30ml Tlhabane Reservoir which started in January 2023 and will be completed by April this year with the exclusion of delays that might be encountered.

The water supply project will benefit about 63 238 households, and they include new informal settlements around Seraleng, Boitekong, and Meriting.

The Department of Water and Sanitation continue to encourage communities to protect their water infrastructure and report incidents of theft and vandalism to the authorities. The communities should take care of their infrastructure which is meant to improve service delivery by bringing fresh water supply to them.

