MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducts oversight visit on various road project sites in Vaal area , 8 Mar

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, is set to conduct an oversight visit on Friday, 08 March 2024, to assess the progress of significant road rehabilitation projects in the Vaal area.

Her visit will cover the R82 in the south of Johannesburg, which connects the City of Johannesburg and the industrial nodes of the Sedibeng District Municipality. The scope of the project is to upgrade the existing single carriageway into a dual carriageway and also improve its carrying capacity.

MEC Diale-Tlabela will then proceed to the Emfuleni 40 roads projects that the department is rehabilitating and resealing to improve their overall condition, prolong their lifespan, enhance user safety and create local employment opportunities.

Both projects are aligned to the Department’s strategic objective of #GrowingGautengTogether through Smart Mobility as well as the #AgaLeRona Accelerator Programme.

Media is invited and details are as follows:

First project site (R82)

Time: 10:00

Venue: R82 in De Deur

Second project site (40 Emfuleni roads project)

Time: 11:30

Venue: Emfuleni

For more information, please contact

Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

