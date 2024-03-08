South African Police Service briefs media after meeting with business community of Richards Bay, 8 Mar

The Police Ministry and the Management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) will on Friday, 08 March 2024 meet with the business community of Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal province, to put in place policing interventions aimed at clamping down on crime.

The meeting comes off the back of the Presidential Breakfast engagement with the Durban Business Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the 23rd of February hosted in Durban which was attended by various business groupings and business leaders from across the province.

Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele who was also in attendance, made a commitment to meet with the Richards Bay business community following concerns they raised, around the attacks on business executives coupled with crimes targeted at the business community.

Members of the media are invited to attend a post meeting media briefing which will take place as follows:

Date: 08 March 2024

Time: 13:00

Venue: The Bon Hotel; Richard’s Bay

Media enquiries:

Lirandzu Themba

Police Ministry Spokesperson

082 604 9080

Brig Athlenda Mathe

SAPS NATIONAL

082 040 8808