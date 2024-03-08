Home to MIT, the Alma Mater: Hosta AI to showcase automated Xact Line Item and sketch creation from just images

ai-power Secure cloud Infrastructure Automated Remote Assessments Technology Configurable APIs

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITES STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosta AI, a pioneering force in automated property damage estimation, is excited to showcase it’s automated image to estimate solution as an exhibitor at the PLRB Conference in Boston.

Incubated out of MIT, Hosta AI has accomplished what the industry has been working on for 20+ years. Hosta AI creates accurate estimates based on images of low-severity interior damages. Hosta is taking advantage of the latest research in Artificial Intelligence. Hosta AI will showcase its cutting-edge solution and expertise in AI-powered property damage estimation at booth 525 throughout the conference.

"We recognize the trifecta of challenges adjusters and estimators face: increasing cost pressures, especially on low-complexity claims, rising claim volumes with strict SLAs, and shifting consumer preferences towards digital solutions. We're here to navigate these together,” said Henriette Fleischmann, CEO of Hosta AI. "Our goal is to alleviate your administrative burden, allowing you to focus on what truly matters – customer satisfaction and cycle times. We aim to ensure accessibility to insurance for all, fostering insurability across America.”

Attendees are invited to visit booth 525 to meet the Hosta AI team, learn about the company's AI-driven estimating solution, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

For more information about Hosta AI and its participation in the PLRB Conference, please contact Jenna Kinsman at jkinsman@hosta.ai or 616.889.1376.

About Hosta AI:

Hosta AI is at the forefront of the transition to virtual property assessment, using cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to address industry challenges, such as rising claims frequency and associated costs, along with labor shortages. The company's Assessment Platform utilizes patented AI, spatial, and material analysis to automate property estimates from a few simple photos, without the need for app downloads or special devices. For more information, please visit www.hosta.ai.

Jenna Kinsman

Chief Revenue Officer, Hosta AI

Email: jkinsman@hosta.ai