Indiacarz.com announces Free Travel Insurance for all its Guests across 25 cities in India in a tie-up with Policyboss.com

Starting from March 7, 2024, all trips booked through IndiaCARZ.com, whether via the website, app, offline , travel agent, or corporate login in India, will be fully insured with travel insurance” — Suresh Gopalan

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndiaCARZ.com Announces Full Travel Insurance Coverage for Car Rental Customers

IndiaCARZ.com, a division of Kall Trip P Ltd established in 2011, is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its services. Starting from March 7, 2024, all trips booked through IndiaCARZ.com, whether via the website, app, offline system, travel agent, or corporate login in India, will be fully insured from a travel insurance perspective.

This ground-breaking initiative has been facilitated by PolicyBoss.com, one of India’s leading insuretechs. With their extensive expertise in catering to the diverse insurance requirements of individuals & corporates, PolicyBoss.com is well-equipped to provide comprehensive coverage for IndiaCARZ customers.

As part of this collaboration, PolicyBoss.com* will also introduce payment innovations for car insurance premiums, specifically tailored to ease the burden of the significant annual insurance costs faced by commercial motor vehicle owners and vendors associated with IndiaCARZ.

In an industry that has been largely unorganized, this move by IndiaCARZ aims to address trip disparities and inconveniences that are often overlooked. By offering travel insurance to its car rental guests, IndiaCARZ ensures that customers can account for unforeseen circumstances and enjoy a worry-free travel experience.

IndiaCARZ.com is a pioneer in the B2B car rental marketplace, similar to amazon.com marketplace for goods, providing convenient access to the nearest car vendors and guaranteeing assured Quality of Service (QoS). With an extensive selection of new cars and a transparent zero-margin platform for B2B car rental services, IndiaCARZ stands out as an industry leader & pioneer.

"We are thrilled to support and collaborate with indiacarz.com as they venture into becoming a B2B car rental service provider with automated surface travel insurance," stated Mr. Chintan P Mehta, Chief Growth Officer ( Affinity & Embedded Solutions) of PolicyBoss.com*. "Combining their expertise in the travel industry and proven track record of exceptional service with our domain knowledge in insurance driven by technology, we are confident that this development will greatly enhance the overall service experience for their customers. This partnership also strengthens our presence in the car and general insurance market."

"We are delighted to appoint PolicyBoss.com* as our insurance broker and trusted partner in delivering a technology-driven insurance consumption experience for our customers," expressed Mr. Suresh Gopalan, Director of Kall Trip P Ltd. "Their expertise in motor and general insurance, coupled with their in-house claims setup and processing services, aligns perfectly with our commitment to working with high-quality partners and service providers to help them effectively grow their business. We are confident that this partnership will bring immense value to both PolicyBoss.com* and IndiaCARZ.com equally."

About indiacarz.com & Kall Trip P Ltd:

Kall Trip P Ltd is a well-known travel technology marketing company that provides customized travel technology marketing solutions to its clients. With a strong network and extensive experience in the travel industry, Kall Trip P Ltd is a technology partner of first choice for may hotels and car rental vendors.

About PolicyBoss.com

Founded in 2013, PolicyBoss.com is one of India’s fastest growing insurtech companies with a CAGR of 30% over the past 5 years. They have a network of 30 offices across 25 cities and a partner network of 800+ locations, having served over 5 million customers till date.

A new-age insurtech company, PolicyBoss.com aims to revolutionize the Indian customer’s insurance experience with its hands-on consultative approach. It’s a player keen on changing the perception of insurance by providing customers with simple, transparent and hassle-free interactions backed by a robust technology framework.

PolicyBoss.com has an in-house tech and claims team to back their offerings that range from health, life, motor (Cars, 2Wheeler, Commercial Vehicle), travel, cyber and commercial lines’ insurance. PolicyBoss.com’ vision is to help consumers opt for the right insurance services through a comb

ination of advisory services and technology.

Their goal is to take insurance social and their mantra is:

“Comparison + Convenience + Advisory = PolicyBoss.com”

PolicyBoss.com is the online presence of Landmark Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd.