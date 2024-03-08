DatamanUSA wins 23/0291 – Contingent Workforce Services Contract by Harris County Toll Road Authority

Submit Release
HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA through 23/0291 – Contingent Workforce Services Contract will provide contingent and temporary staffing services to Harris County Toll Road Authority. The contract covers the following service categories:
1. Administrative/Clerical (Bilingual English and Spanish)
2. Customer Service (Bilingual English and Spanish)
3. Technical

State of Texas as a priority client
DatamanUSA has been supporting multiple departments in the State of Texas, making it a priority region for us. Dataman has a strong presence with 3 offices in Texas making it easily approachable and accessible for any communication with the center. Dataman continues to provide support to the following state agencies:
• Williamson County
• Smith County
• City of San Marcos
• Houston Metro
• Lower Colorado River Authority
• Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
• Texas Department of Aging & Disability Services
• Texas Department of Motor Vehicles
• Texas Department of Transportation
• Texas Education Association
• Texas Health & Human Services Commission
• Texas Credit Union Department
• Texas Commission on State Emergency Communications
• Texas Parks and Wildlife
• Texas Workforce Commission
• DFW International Airport
• Tarrant County College District
• City of Georgetown
• Dallas Area Rapid Transit
• Commission on State Emergency Communications
• Department of Aging & Disability Services

Mrs. Nidhi Saxena, CEO DatamanUSA, rightly puts it “Dataman is a leader in providing comprehensive Contingent Workforce Services and Temporary staffing Services for both the public and private sector. We have a proven history of successfully delivering similar services for educational and public sector across the nation. Over 5000 Dataman associates have aided our clients in the deployment of successful diverse solutions for both the public and private sector.”

About Dataman USA
Established in 2000, DatamanUSA is a leading provider of comprehensive Information Temporary Staffing Services for commercial and government organizations. The company supports the Education Services Industry through its Education Center of Excellence.

DatamanUSA Temps, a division of DatamanUSA, specializes in delivering temporary staffing solutions with a team of experienced recruiters catering to diverse client needs. For more information, visit DatamanTemps. To explore job opportunities, visit DatamanTemps Jobs.

To know more about DatamanUSA, click here.

