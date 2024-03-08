AI Dragon Announces the Launch of Airdrop with Tokens worth $2.25M

44Bn Tokens - AI Dragon Airdrop tokens worth $2.25M: Meme Token Disrupting Centralized AI Control

NEW YORK, NY, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin surpasses new heights, the meme coin phenomenon has resurfaced, with multiple tokens seeing gains of 10 times or even 100 times their value. AI Dragon is one of them, which has increased by 60 times since its release on February 13, 2024. Recently, AI Dragon is proud to announce its airdrop with tokens ( $ChatGTP ) worth $2.25M, which will disrupte centralized AI control. As Bitcoin surpasses new heights, the meme coin phenomenon has resurfaced, with multiple tokens seeing gains of 10 times or even 100 times their value.





The mission of AI Dragon is to democratize AI and bring it to the masses. Through the $ChatGPT token, the project aims to enable everyone, not just major companies and wealthy individuals, to have a stake in and benefit from the rise of AI. AI Dragon believes ordinary people - developers, researchers, enthusiasts, and retail investors alike - should partake in building an equitable, decentralized AI future.

The Rise of AI Dragon: Rapid Growth

AI Dragon's launch followed the release of Sora and Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, raising public concerns about AI's future. In this context, AI Dragon's message of creating a world where AI is shared rather than controlled by big capital resonated with those seeking a peaceful future. Within weeks, AI Dragon's market cap grew from zero to $4 million, fueling significant hype. As a result, the $ChatGPT token was listed among the top 10 meme coins by major media outlets and ranked highly on sites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

AI Dragon's Culture: Fun and Critical

Despite AI Dragon's cute appearance, the community maintains a sharp critique of the current AI landscape, pointing out bubbles, lies, and unusable applications. This culture has helped attract over 20,000 community members overnight.

Legendary Airdrop: Not to Be Missed

To celebrate its rapid growth, AI Dragon initiated a massive airdrop to supporters in early March. The airdrop, worth 50% of the token's total supply (currently $2 million), requires just two steps, according to AI Dragon:

Join its social media channels.

Hold more than $10 worth of $ChatGPT.

The team announced that the more $ChatGPT tokens held, the larger the airdrop can be claimed by the users.

Listings and Partnerships

To increase $ChatGPT's accessibility, the AI Dragon team announced listings on centralized exchanges like XT and BitMart, in addition to existing availability on decentralized exchanges like Raydium, Orca, and Jupiter.

The next step of AI Dragon

The team also announced its second milestone in its telegram group, including the launch of the Dragon fund for AI investment and the NFT system associated with the Dream Building Plan later. To know more about AI Dragon, do also join their AMA at the 8th of March!

About AI Dragon

AI Dragon is a Solana blockchain-based initiative to democratize artificial intelligence by offering a decentralized marketplace for AI tools and services. Governed by a DAO, the project introduces its native token, $ChatGPT, to stimulate community participation and innovation.

The project challenges the existing AI monopolies by encouraging equitable AI technology distribution, supported by the Dream Building Plan that provides funding avenues for AI ventures, with $ChatGPT at the core of its ecosystem to incentivize contributions and transactions.

