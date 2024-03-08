Remarks by Hon. Fiame Naomi Mataafa (Prime Minister of the Independent State of Samoa) – National Day Reception to Commemorate the Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan

SAMOA, March 8 - Taumeasina Island Resort

Thursday 7th March 2024 @ 6.30pm-8.30pm

Reverend Siaosi Salesulu

Talofa and a warm good evening to you all,

It is indeed a pleasure for me to join you all at the reception this evening to commemorate and celebrate the 65th birthday of His Majesty Naruhito, the Emperor of Japan. On behalf of the Government and the People of Samoa, please allow me to convey through Your Excellency Ambassador Senta our best wishes for the good health and wealth of His Majesty Naruhito.

Excellency, last year marked the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, such milestone only reinforces the mutual and friendly bilateral relations that remains steadfast after time despite the unpredictability of the global landscape and events.

In commemoration of our 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Samoa hosted in January last year a high level parliamentarian delegation visit led by Honourable Endo Toshiaki a senior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Parliamentarian. In February of this year, we had the privilege of hosting another high level visit from Japan’s Foreign Minister, Kamikawa Yoko. The visit ended on a high note with the Signing of the Exchange of Notes for the National University of Samoa Faculty of Health Science Project for the improvement of its facilities and provision of equipment and related materials to support the delivery of its medical programmes.

Development cooperation forms an integral important part of our bilateral relations that focuses on key priority areas including education, health, environment, climate change, critical infrastructure and sustainable economic growth. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been making every effort to build back better and the collective response of our development partners including Japan has been a critical pillar in strengthening our efforts. Immense contributions have been poured in by our development partners into our national projects to ensure that we meet our development goals.

This year also marks the 52nd anniversary since the establishment of JICA volunteer programme in Samoa, another important aspect in our relationship. The past five decades have witnessed great development of our bilateral relations and the mutual support in priority areas of Samoa as outlined in our Pathway for the Development of Samoa. The deployment of JICA volunteers to critical areas such as education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture and private sector development, has made an immense impact. JICA’s 52 years can be best described through the contribution of its volunteer programme and its notable Grassroots for Human Security Programme which has greatly benefited our local communities and NGOs.

Similarly, Samoa continues to benefit from Japan’s annual capacity training programmes in various fields through its short exchange programs and scholarship opportunities such as the SDG’s Global Leaders Program administered by JICA and the MEXT Scholarship Program by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology .

We also acknowledge with appreciation the active engagement by the Government of Japan in the Pacific region through the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM) in which various development cooperation initiatives are delivered bilaterally. This platform provides an excellent opportunity to further strengthen “kizuna” bond and relations built on trust, shared values and principles between Japan and the Pacific Island countries attaching great importance to regional solidarity in addressing issues of critical concern to our Blue Pacific. Samoa looks forward to the PALM 10 in July this year in Tokyo, to accelerate action-oriented discussions with the Government of Japan to realize the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Excellency, Samoa remains committed in sustaining the good relations between our two countries and we look forward to strengthening our relations and cooperation in the regional and multilateral fora particularly in addressing the sustainable development agenda on matters of mutual interest to our two countries.

Ladies and gentlemen – please join me in proposing a toast for the celebrations tonight: “I would like to propose a toast for the good health of the Emperor of Japan His Majesty Naruhito and the continued peace and prosperity of the Japanese people, and the lasting friendship between Samoa and Japan”.

Manuia and God Bless.