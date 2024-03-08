Household Self-Tanning Products Market to be Worth USD 2.3 billion by 2031, Growing at CAGR 4.2% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The awareness among consumers regarding the health of their skin has been increasing. Various beauty and skincare products are in demand, creating a great scope for the Household Self-tanning Products market. Also, this is the fundamental market driver.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The previous valuation of the global Household Self-tanning Products market was US $ 1.6 billion in 2022. However, the following decade expects sluggish to moderate growth at a CAGR of 4.2%, which shall make the market valuation of US $ 2.3 billion by 2031. The market possesses a scope of various products and allied services, enabling consumers to diversify their selection of products that suit their skin.

Various manufacturers rely more on organic products, including multiple sprays, oils, gels, and many more. Due to this, consumers' buying choices increase, which drives the market effectively, as more demand can be generated within the consumer market. Subsequently, the scope of the market expansion also increases.

According to the global cosmetic industry report, about 60% of consumers tend to use organic products and products containing natural ingredients, which is the fuelling factor for the said market.

Technological advancements have been made, which help the industry to manufacture organic products effectively. Not only the research about product development but also the quality of products is enhanced due to this, which is another driving force for the market.

Customer safety from harmful UV rays has been another important lookout of market manufacturers under which the marketing of products has been made. Also, the relevant products are preferred due to increased customer awareness regarding the aftereffects of UV radiation.

Key Findings from the Market Report





The global Household Self-tanning Products market could be segmented into different categories, including the product type, skin tone provided by the products used, the form used, and many more. Body tanner is the segment that customers widely exploit. Most of the customer base uses self-tanning products frequently, so there is a constant demand for the market.

Depending on the desired skin tone, the market under consideration is segmented. Customers can achieve various skin shades with the help of lotions, creams, and moisturizers. Consequently, the cosmetic industry remains in frequent demand for versatile tanning products.

Every individual has a different skin texture. Therefore, customization of oils, serums, sprays, and many more is possible, depending on the skin sensitivity of the person, increasing the scope of innovation.

Among all the consumers, products dedicated to kids, males, and females can be produced. Also, unisex products can be manufactured. Therefore, the versatility is the quality of the global Household Self-tanning Products market.

Sunless tanning is in more demand in the United States and Canada. Also, serious diseases like skin cancer are observed in the U.S., with as many as 9500 cases in the country. To negotiate this threat, consumers in the country prefer organic products. This explains the lead taken by North America in the global Household Self-tanning Products market.

The European market has also secured a significant market share in the industry. The reason behind this is skin health awareness and related issues. Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are other continents that have a growing market.

Key Trends for the Global Household Self-tanning Products Market





Illume tanning water was introduced by Luna Bronze in June 2023. It was a significant development, making the tanning spray the ideal choice for consumers.

With advanced technology, the level and depth of the tan could be adjusted by customers. St. Tropez introduced this by launching the Self-Tan Express in July 2023.

Shiseido Americas Corporation acquired DDG Skincare Holdings LLC in December 2023. This acquisition shall revolutionize the industry by introducing high-quality products to consumers.

Competitive Landscape





There are various competitors in the global Household Self-tanning Products market, which clutter the industry. Also, the product portfolios of most of the companies are similar.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, one of the key players in the market, offers a wide range of products, including cleansers, serums, eye care products, and many more.

Josie Maran Cosmetics offers various body moisturizers, shower creams, face creams, argan oils, and many more.

Further, Lancome offers different anti-aging creams. It is also active in the fragrance market segment, which operates mainly for women.

Key Players





Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Islestarr Holdings Limited

James Read Inc.

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Lancome

Luna Bronze

PZ Cussons Beauty LLP

REBLX

Tan Towel International Pty Ltd

TAN-LUXE

Market Segmentation





By Product Type





Body Tanner

Face Tanner

By Form





Lotion

Gel

Spray

Oil

Cream

Others (Foam, Serum, etc.)

By Skin Tone





Light

Medium

Dusky

Dark

By Skin Type





Dry

Oily

Combination

Sensitive

Normal

By Ingredient





Organic

Inorganic

By Consumer Group





Male

Female

Kids

By End User





Residential

Commercial

Salons & Spas

Beauty Clinics

Others (Parlors, etc.)

By Distribution Channel





Online

E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites

Offline

Departmental Stores

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Other Retail Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

