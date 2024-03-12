Cloud Management Platform Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cloud Management Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cloud management platform market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $16.08 billion in 2023 to $18.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Management Platform Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cloud management platform market size is predicted to reach $37.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%.

The growth in the cloud management platform market is due to the growing adaptability of cloud computing technology. North America region is expected to hold the largest cloud management platform market share. Major players in the cloud management platform market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Turbonomic Inc., International Business Machines Corporation.

Cloud Management Platform Market Segments
• By Component: IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Automation And Configuration Management (ITACM)
• By Deployment Mode: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid
• By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
• By Verticals: BFSI, Telecommunications, IT And ITeS, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare
• By Geography: The global cloud management platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cloud management platform refers to integrated software management tools used to implement and monitor the public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. It combines a set of features or modules which enable the management to work on different virtual cloud environments. The platform's purpose is to assist IT teams in the security and optimization of cloud infrastructure, including the applications and data. It aims to improve the management of cloud settings, cost and performance optimization, and security enhancement.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Cloud Management Platform Market Characteristics
3. Cloud Management Platform Market Trends And Strategies
4. Cloud Management Platform Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Cloud Management Platform Market Size And Growth
27. Cloud Management Platform Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Cloud Management Platform Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Human Intelligence - A critical source of Market Information

