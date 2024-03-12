Drug Discovery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $192.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.” — The Business research company

The drug discovery market size is predicted to reach $192.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

The growth in the drug discovery market is due to rising healthcare expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest drug discovery market share. Major players in the drug discovery market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WuXi AppTec Group, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Drug Discovery Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecule

• By Process: Target Selection, Target Validation, Hit-To-Lead Identification, Lead Optimization, Candidate Validation

• By Technology: High Throughput Screening, Spectroscopy, Combinatorial Chemistry, Biochips, Pharmacogenomics And Pharmacogenetics, Bioinformatics, Metabolomics, Nanotechnology, Other Technologies

• By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Neurology, Infectious and Immune System Diseases, Digestive System Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory Disease, Other Therapeutic Areas

• By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global drug discovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drug discovery is the process of identifying biologically active compounds that possess the potential to become therapeutic agents. The drug discovery process involves different phases, from ideation to development to approval. It is used to discover a new clinical drug for treating new, existing, and previously incurable diseases.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Drug Discovery Market Characteristics

3. Drug Discovery Market Trends And Strategies

4. Drug Discovery Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Drug Discovery Market Size And Growth

……

27. Drug Discovery Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Drug Discovery Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

