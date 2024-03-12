Coil Coatings Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Coil Coatings Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Coil Coatings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Coil Coatings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the coil coatings market size is predicted to reach $7.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the coil coatings market is due to the rising demand for coil coatings from the building and construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest coil coatings market share. Major players in the coil coatings market include BASF SE, ArcelorMittal SA, Bayer AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Covestro AG, PPG Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Coil Coatings Market Segments

• By Type: Polyester, Fluoropolymer, Siliconized Polyester, Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF), Polyurethane (PU), Plastisols, Other Types

• By Application: Steel, Aluminum

• By Industry: Construction, Automotive, Industrial and Domestic Appliances, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global coil coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Coil coating refers to a continuous or automated process of coating coils of metals with a polyester resin that includes cleaning, pre-treating, and coating flat coils of steel or aluminum sheets. The process includes cleaning, exchange treatment, drying, primer coating, top coating, and foil lamination. However, the most common formulations are polyester, polyflourocarbons, alkyds, acrylics, and plastisol.

