DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “DDoS Protection and Mitigation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ddos protection and mitigation market size is predicted to reach $8.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.
The growth in the ddos protection and mitigation market is due to increasing cyberattacks on websites. North America region is expected to hold the largest ddos protection and mitigation market share. Major players in the ddos protection and mitigation market include Amazon.com Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Fortinet lnc., Akamai Technologies Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd..
DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware Solution, Software Solution, Services
• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
• By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
• By Application: Network security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database security
• By End-User: IT and Telecom, Government, Education, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global ddos protection and mitigation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The DDoS protection and mitigation refers to a network or cloud-based protection service that is specially designed for victims to mitigate incoming threats. The DDoS protection and mitigation are used for protecting a server or network that is targeted by a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Characteristics
3. DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Trends And Strategies
4. DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Size And Growth
……
27. DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
