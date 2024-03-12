Global Data Center Colocation Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the data center colocation market size is predicted to reach $124.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.
The growth in the data center colocation market is due to the high cost of an in-house data center. North America region is expected to hold the largest data center colocation market share. Major players in the data center colocation market include AT&T Inc., China Telecom Corporation Limited, NTT Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., DuPont Fabros Technology Inc.
Data Center Colocation Market Segments
• By Type: Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation
• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small Scale Enterprise
• By End-User: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global data center colocation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Data center colocation refers to a physical location that provides room with sufficient power, cooling, and security to house servers and computer hardware for enterprises. Anything from cabinets to cages to private apartments are included in this capacity. Data center colocation is a method of renting actual office space, network or internet bandwidth, and other services from an existing data center to third parties to set up their own data center.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Data Center Colocation Market Characteristics
3. Data Center Colocation Market Trends And Strategies
4. Data Center Colocation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Data Center Colocation Market Size And Growth
27. Data Center Colocation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Data Center Colocation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
