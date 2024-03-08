HoSE adds two more $1bln market cap companies in Feb

VIETNAM, March 8 - HÀ NỘI — With the strong gain of the market benchmark VN-Index in February, the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) has two more companies with market capitalisation exceeding US$1 billion compared to the previous month, official data showed.

The new additions are Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation (REE) and Viglacera Corporation (VGC), with a market cap of more than VNĐ25.01 trillion and nearly VNĐ24.84 trillion, respectively, according to the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC).

In February only, REE experienced a 9.2 per cent gain, rising from VNĐ56,000 to VNĐ61,200 a share, and it continues to show an upward trend. Similarly, VGC's stock rose by nearly 6 per cent from VNĐ52,300 to VNĐ55,400 per share.

During the period, the VN-Index outperformed globally with a 7.59 per cent gain, trailing only to Shanghai Comp's 8.13 per cent growth.

As of the end of February, the southern bourse had 43 companies with market capitalisations exceeding $1 billion.

The rankings of market capitalisation on HoSE remained unchanged at the top positions, with Vietcombank's (VCB) stock securely holding the first position with a value of over VNĐ543.8 trillion, showing a significant increase from the previous month's value of VNĐ494.6 trillion.

It was followed by BIDV after the lender's shares recorded a strong surge in market capitalisation, rising from VNĐ271.9 trillion to VNĐ302.1 trillion.

However, there were notable changes in the subsequent positions. Specifically, stocks of Vietinbank (CTG) jumped from the fifth to the third position as its value increased from VNĐ180.7 trillion to VNĐ190.9 trillion. Conversely, Vinhomes (VHM) lost its third position despite an improvement in market capitalisation of VNĐ188.98 trillion.

The remaining positions in the top ten companies with the highest market capitalisation are Hoà Phát (HPG) with VNĐ180.3 trillion, PV Gas (GAS, VNĐ177.77 trillion), Vingroup (VIC, VNĐ172.07 trillion), VPBank (VPB, VNĐ157.9 trillion), Vinamilk (VNM, VNĐ150.5 trillion) and Techcombank (TCB, VNĐ148.650 trillion).

These companies experienced significant fluctuations in market cap due to the VN-Index's significant growth in February, closing the month at VNĐ1.25 quadrillion.

Statistics from HoSE showed that all sector indices showed gains. Notably, the information technology sector surged by 12.99 per cent, followed by the materials sector with a gain of 11.24 per cent and the financial sector with a 7.66 per cent rise month-on-month.

By the end of February, there were 600 securities listed and traded on HoSE.

These included 396 stocks, four closed-end fund certificates, 14 exchanged-trade fund (ETF) certificates, and 186 warrants with collateral. The total volume of listed securities surpassed 156 billion shares.

The market capitalisation of stocks on HoSE reached VNĐ5.07 quadrillion ($205.3 billion), marking a 7.64 per cent increase month-on-month and an 11.23 per cent from the end of 2023.

The figure accounts for over 94 per cent of the total market capitalisation of listed stocks and is equivalent to 50 per cent of the GDP in 2023 at current prices.

In February, foreign investors' total trading value on the exchange surpassed VNĐ57.56 trillion, accounting for 8.7 per cent of the overall market trading value. Foreign investors conducted net buying worth over VNĐ2.39 trillion during the month. — VNS