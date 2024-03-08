Efforts underway in Bắc Giang Province to enhance investment and business climate

VIETNAM, March 8 - BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Province is committed to ongoing improvement in its business and investment climate, maintaining its position among top-tier localities nationwide.

Bắc Giang’s Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in 2022 reached 72.8 points, ranking second in the country. This marked a significant improvement of 29 places over the previous year, serving as a strong testament to the province’s efforts in enhancing its business climate.

"Bắc Giang will continue to enhance its business investment environment, striving to uphold its standing among the nation's top five provinces and cities with the highest Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) in the near future," affirmed Bùi Thị Thu Thủy, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

The province will enhance support for investors in tackling obstacles relating to investment, such as site clearance and construction waste treatment. Additionally, it will hold regular face-to-face meeting with investors to promptly address their concerns and recommendations, adhering to the principles of openness and transparency.

The province also focuses on the development of auxiliary services inside industrial parks including logistics and banking, customs, accommodation and entertainment services. These efforts aim to establish a model of a green and sustainable industrial ecosystem, better satisfying the needs of domestic and foreign investors and specialists, while enhancing the Provincial Green Index (PGI).

In addition, investment promotion has focused on attracting highly capable investors in modern and environment-friendly industries, gradually establishing an industrial ecosystem in the province.

In 2023, the province achieved one of the highest Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growths nationwide at 13.45 per cent, nearly 2.5 times higher than the national average. The digital economy contribution to the GRDP ranked third nationally.

Moreover, the province garnered over US$3.2 billion in investment, with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) ranking fourth in the country at approximately $3 billion. — VNS