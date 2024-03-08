Submit Release
News Search

There were 286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,371 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam imports meat, meat products from 37 markets

VIETNAM, March 8 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is now importing meat and meat products from 37 markets, the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.

Among them, India is the largest supplier, accounting for 29.53% of the total meat and meat product imports, it noted.

The agency cited statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, indicating that in January, Vietnam spent US$127.52 million on buying close to 62,440 tonnes of meat and meat products from overseas, up 76.2% in volume and 72% in value year-on-year.

Việt Nam’s imports of these goods from India reached nearly 18,440 tonnes worth $55.36 million, increasing by 184.9% and 190.7% annually, respectively.

In the first month, the nation mainly purchased chilled or frozen meat and edible by-products of poultry, pig, cattle, and buffalo. These varieties saw significant increases in both import volume and value against 2023. — VNA/VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam imports meat, meat products from 37 markets

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more