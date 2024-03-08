Việt Nam imports meat, meat products from 37 markets

VIETNAM, March 8 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is now importing meat and meat products from 37 markets, the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.

Among them, India is the largest supplier, accounting for 29.53% of the total meat and meat product imports, it noted.

The agency cited statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, indicating that in January, Vietnam spent US$127.52 million on buying close to 62,440 tonnes of meat and meat products from overseas, up 76.2% in volume and 72% in value year-on-year.

Việt Nam’s imports of these goods from India reached nearly 18,440 tonnes worth $55.36 million, increasing by 184.9% and 190.7% annually, respectively.

In the first month, the nation mainly purchased chilled or frozen meat and edible by-products of poultry, pig, cattle, and buffalo. These varieties saw significant increases in both import volume and value against 2023. — VNA/VNS