Digital Agriculture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Digital Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $23.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital agriculture market size is predicted to reach $23.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

The growth in the digital agriculture market is due to the rise in the population. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital agriculture market share. Major players in the digital agriculture market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Bayer AG, Deere & Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik (BASF).

Digital Agriculture Market Segments

• By Type: Crop Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence, Precision Farming

• By Company Type: Tier 1-55%, Tier 2-20%, Tier 3-25%

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Applications: Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking, Drone Analytics, Financial Management, Farm Inventory Management, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global digital agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital agriculture refers to the application of innovative and advanced technologies that are integrated into a single system to help farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture value chain boost food production. Digital agriculture is used to enhance agriculture productivity and decrease production costs; prevent soil deterioration; reduce the use of chemicals in crop cultivation; and encourage efficient and effective water management.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Agriculture Market Characteristics

3. Digital Agriculture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Agriculture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Agriculture Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Agriculture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Agriculture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

