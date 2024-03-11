Dermal Filler Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Dermal Filler Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Dermal Filler Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the dermal filler market size is predicted to reach $10.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.
The growth in the dermal filler market is due to an increasing number of aesthetic procedures performed by plastic surgeons. North America region is expected to hold the largest dermal filler market share. Major players in the dermal filler market include Allergan Inc., Sanofi Aventis, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Laboratoires Vivacy, Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited.
Dermal Filler Market Segments
• By Filler Type: Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Hyaluronic Acid, Poly-Alkylimide, Polylactic acid, Polymethylmethacrylate Microspheres
• By Product: Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable
• By Application: Scar Treatment, Wrinkle Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, Restoration Of Volume or Fullness
• By End-User: Hospital, Cosmetic Clinics, Outpatient Centers, Beauty Centers, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global dermal filler market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Dermal fillers refer to gel-like medical device implants designed to be injected beneath the surface of the skin for use in helping to create a smoother and fuller appearance in the face. Dermal fillers help to correct moderate-to-severe facial wrinkles and skin folds, increase fullness of lips, cheeks, chin, under-eye hollows, jawline, and back of the hand, and restoring facial fat loss.
