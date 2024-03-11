AI in Fashion Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

AI In Fashion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $4.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.2%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “AI in Fashion Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in fashion market size is predicted to reach $4.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.2%.

The growth in the ai in fashion market is due to the growing influence of social media on the fashion industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in fashion market share. Major players in the ai in fashion market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., International Business Machines Corporation.

AI in Fashion Market Segments

1. By Category: Apparels, Accessories, Footwear, Beauty And Cosmetics, Jewelry

2. By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premise

3. By Components: Solution, Services

4. By Application: Customer Relationship Management, Virtual Assistants, Product Recommendation, Product Search And Discovery, Supply Chain Management And Demand Forecasting, Creative Designing And Trend Forecasting

5. By End Users: Fashion Designers, Fashion Stores

6. By Geography: The global ai in fashion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI-in fashion refers to an advisor that is being used to recommend clothes based on the customer’s height, weight, shape, and current size. AI in fashion is used in product recommendation, product search and discovery, supply chain management and demand planning, creative designing and trend forecasting, customer relationship management, virtual assistant, others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. AI in Fashion Market Characteristics

3. AI in Fashion Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI in Fashion Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI in Fashion Market Size And Growth

……

27. AI in Fashion Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. AI in Fashion Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

