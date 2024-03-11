Automation Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automation Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automation Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $49.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automation Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automation testing market size is predicted to reach $49.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.

The growth in the automation testing market is due to the growth in the demand for automation of the testing process. North America region is expected to hold the largest automation testing market share. Major players in the automation testing market include Accenture plc., AFour Technologies Pvt Ltd., Applitools, Astegic Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini, Cigniti Technologies Ltd..

Automation Testing Market Segments

1. By Component: Testing Type, Services

2. By Type: Functional Testing, Non-Functional Testing

3. By Service: Advisory And Consulting Services, Planning And Development Services, Implementation Services, Managed Services

4. By End-User: IT And Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Aviation, Hospitality, Government, Energy And Power

5. By Geography: The global automation testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automation testing refers to a software testing technique that executes a test case suite using special automated testing software tools to cut testing costs, deliver capabilities more quickly, and to improve the software's efficacy, efficiency, and coverage. Automation testing employs an automation tool to execute the test case rather than a human manually executing the suite by following step-by-step instructions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automation Testing Market Characteristics

3. Automation Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automation Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automation Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automation Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automation Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

