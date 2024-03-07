TAIWAN, March 7 - President Tsai attends Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2024 Spring Banquet

On the evening of March 7, President Tsai Ing-wen attended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2024 Spring Banquet for foreign ambassadors and representatives stationed in Taiwan. In remarks, President Tsai said that over the past several years, Taiwan has taken concrete actions and continued to be a force for good to respond to challenges together with the international community. The president thanked the attendees for walking shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan as we move forward and engage with the world, and for their consideration and support for Taiwan. President Tsai stated that over the past eight years, we have actively enhanced basic infrastructure and bolstered our national strength. She noted that last year, we signed the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, an enhanced trade partnership arrangement with the United Kingdom, and a foreign investment promotion and protection arrangement with Canada. The president expressed hope that Taiwan can join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), strengthen economic and trade links with countries across the globe, and continue deepening exchanges with diplomatic allies and like-minded countries, doing our utmost to advance global prosperity and development.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Each year, the Spring Banquet hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a great occasion where guests from different countries and friends from a host of local sectors come together. I would like to take this opportunity to express my special appreciation to the ambassadors and representatives present for their longstanding support and assistance to Taiwan. I also want to thank all of our partners who have worked with the government to promote Taiwan's diplomatic efforts.

Taiwan stands on democracy's frontline of defense. We staunchly uphold the values of democracy and freedom and work closely with the global democratic community, doing our utmost to maintain regional peace and stability and advance global prosperity and development.

Over the past eight years, we have actively enhanced basic infrastructure and bolstered our national strength, attracting foreign investment to Taiwan and facilitating the global reach of Taiwan's industries. Compared to eight years ago, Taiwan's trade with the United States, Japan, Europe, and New Southbound Policy partner countries has increased significantly.

Last year, we signed the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, an enhanced trade partnership arrangement with the UK, and a foreign investment promotion and protection arrangement with Canada. Looking ahead, we hope that Taiwan can join the CPTPP and continue to strengthen economic and trade links with countries across the globe.

In addition to economic and trade partnerships, we have deepened exchanges with diplomatic allies and like-minded countries in the spirit of mutual assistance for mutual benefits. Cooperation has covered such areas as high tech, the net-zero transition, and public health and medicine.

Over the past several years, Taiwan has also worked with other countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and counter expanding authoritarianism. Through concrete actions, we have shown that Taiwan is able to provide help the world needs. Taiwan will continue to be a force for good, standing with the international community as we respond to challenges together.

In closing, I want to thank you all once again for walking shoulder to shoulder with us as Taiwan moves forward and engages with the world. Thank you for your consideration and support for Taiwan.

Tonight, let us greet this new year with optimism. And in this new year, let us continue to deepen cooperation and achieve even greater success.

Also in attendance at the event were Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Bowman and other members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.