Governor Abbott Statement On President Biden’s 2024 State Of The Union

TEXAS, March 8 - March 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued a statement following President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address:

“President Biden’s State of the Union tonight was nothing short of a dog and pony show to convince the American people that his Administration is keeping America safe and secure. Yesterday marked the three-year anniversary since I launched Operation Lone Star to defend our state—and our nation—from the historic influx of illegal immigration, criminals, and deadly drugs like fentanyl pouring across our southern border. Texas also recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of our One Pill Kills public awareness campaign on the dangers of deadly fentanyl that Mexican drug cartels continue to surge into communities across America. Texas families—like Stefanie Turner who was in attendance at the State of the Union tonight—are grieving as a direct result of the Biden Administration’s inaction to secure our border and keep dangerous drugs and criminals off our streets. Until President Biden steps up and does his job as Commander-in-Chief to secure the border, Texas will hold the line and use every tool and strategy to keep our country safe.”

