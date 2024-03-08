MACAU, March 8 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will start to sell the commemorative coins of Lunar Year of the Dragon released by the Monetary Authority of Macao at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office on 13th March 2024 (Wednesday) . The selling prices are as follows:

Product Type Unit Price (MOP) Limit (Per Client) Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Dragon” (1 oz) 1,380.00 2 Units Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Dragon” (5 oz) 8,000.00 1Unit Gold Coin “Lunar Year of the Dragon” (0.5 oz) 16,500.00 1Unit