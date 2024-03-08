Submit Release
News Search

There were 293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,372 in the last 365 days.

Commemorative Coins of Lunar Year of the Dragon

MACAU, March 8 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will start to sell the commemorative coins of Lunar Year of the Dragon released by the Monetary Authority of Macao at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office on 13th March 2024 (Wednesday) . The selling prices are as follows:

 

Product Type Unit Price (MOP) Limit (Per Client)
Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Dragon” (1 oz) 1,380.00 2 Units
Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Dragon” (5 oz) 8,000.00 1Unit
Gold Coin “Lunar Year of the Dragon” (0.5 oz) 16,500.00 1Unit

 

You just read:

Commemorative Coins of Lunar Year of the Dragon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more