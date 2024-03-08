White Grass Ocean Resort Becomes Melanesia’s First Eco Dive Centre and Welcomes National Geographic Team

White Grass Ocean Resort & Spa’s PADI Dive centre Volcano Island Divers is officially Melanesia’s FIRST PADI ECO Dive Centre. The certification recognises the Vanuatu resort’s commitment to a sustainable diving industry including their active involvement with PADI AWARE and Green Fins.

The National Geographic ‘Orion’ crew recently docked at Tanna’s Port Resolution, and joined Volcano Island Divers to scuba dive the North West coral coastline. The National Geographic team were thrilled with the health, vibrance and diversity of Tanna’s marine ecosystem.

Volcano Island Divers caters for up to 16 divers across two vessels, including their brand new custom built dive boat, ‘The Lloyd Hately.’ As the only PADI Dive operator on Tanna, the Resort is the perfect base to explore Tanna’s dramatic marine landscapes which feature vibrant coral, blue holes, grottos, caves, caverns, swim throughs and reef walls.