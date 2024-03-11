Global Cloud Billing Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The cloud billing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cloud billing market size is predicted to reach $16.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%.

The growth in the cloud billing market is due to the rising need for lower capital and operating expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest cloud billing market share. Major players in the cloud billing market include Aria System Inc., Amdocs Inc., Oracle Corporation, NEC Corporation, Jamcracker Inc., IBM Corporation, CGI Group Inc., SAP SE.

Cloud Billing Market Segments

• By Type: Subscription Billing, Metered Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Provisioning, Other Types

• By Deployment Type: Private Cloud, Public Cloud

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

• By Application: Account Management, Revenue Management, Customer Management, Other Applications

• By Vertical: BFSI, Telecommunications And ITES, Consumer Goods And Retail, Healthcare and life sciences, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global cloud billing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cloud billing refers to a combination of cloud computing and electronic billing. Many firms are broadening their horizons by implementing an on-premises billing infrastructure. Cloud billing is transforming the computer system, allowing for greater billing flexibility and easier data access.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cloud Billing Market Characteristics

3. Cloud Billing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cloud Billing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cloud Billing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cloud Billing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cloud Billing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

