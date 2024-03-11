Digital Signage Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Digital Signage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The digital signage market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $30.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Signage Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital signage market size is predicted to reach $30.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the digital signage market is due to the increasing demand for 4K and 8K resolution displays. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital signage market share. Major players in the digital signage market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation.

Digital Signage Market Segments

•By Product: Standalone Display, Video Wall

•By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

•By Location: Indoor, Outdoor

•By End User: Retail, Education, Healthcare, Corporate, Stadium, Government, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global digital signage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital signage is a kind of electronic display that displays television programs, menus, information, advertisements, and other messages.

Read More On The Digital Signage Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-signage-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital Signage Market Characteristics

3. Digital Signage Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Signage Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Signage Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital Signage Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital Signage Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

