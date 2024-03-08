Solomon Islands Takes Step Towards Anticipatory Action Approach for Disaster Risk Management

HONIARA, Solomon Islands – An intensive two-day workshop on “Anticipatory Action” aimed at sensitizing national partners to explore potential initiatives, partnerships, and funding mechanisms closed off in Honiara yesterday.

The workshop is a step towards adopting an approach that translates early warnings into action to protect lives and assets before hazards develop into disasters.

The workshop brought together government agencies specializing in early warning systems, non-government organizations, civil society groups, and regional or international development partners. Together, they focused their discussion on advancing national priorities across three key building blocks: risk information and early warnings; planning and pre-agreed actions; and pre-arranged financing.

Delivering the keynote remarks at the opening Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment Climate Change Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM) Dr Melchior Mataki started of by first reflecting on the importance of Anticipatory Action, saying the definition of response in the country’s National Disaster Plan 2018 starts of with Anticipatory Action.

He said the issue of Anticipatory Action has been around in the country for some time so what we should be looking at is to develop it further to have the support in responding to disaster situations.

“I see here, the focus is in Anticipatory Actions in relation to response, this should not take away any importance from the work that we need to do upfront in terms of preparedness and disaster risk reduction because the best Anticipatory Action you can do should be centred in the internalisation of responses to disasters when they happen.” Dr Mataki said

He went on to say that when we talk about Anticipatory Actions it is important, we also link it to our national disaster management arrangements and it must fit to purpose and fit to the local context.

The implementation of Anticipatory Action aims to enhance the potential to transform disaster response strategies in the Solomon Islands significantly. By integrating anticipatory approaches within existing frameworks for disaster risk management, the country can enhance its resilience against future threats.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change Disaster Management & Meteorology (MECDM) is responsible for coordinating efforts related to environmental protection, climate change mitigation, adaptation strategies, disaster management planning, response and recovery activities across Solomon Islands.

The two day workshop was made possible through funding from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Office in Honiara.

Ends//