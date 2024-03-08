21 police officers in WP train on POM as part of preparation for NGE24

A total of 21 police officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Western Province (WP) have trained in Public Order Management (POM) in preparation for the joint National General Election 2024 (NGE24) in April 2024.

On the 6 of March 2024, Police Respond Department (PRD) Training wing and the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) advisors, open a three days intensive Training for Provincial Support Unit (PSU) Unit in Gizo, Western Province.

The three days training is to requalify and qualify new officers of the RSIPF serving under WP. 21 Officers participated in the three days training were from Gizo, Ringi, Munda and Noro.

During the opening, Inspector David Quiro of Police Respond Department (PRD) Training wing said, “This training is part of the ongoing training held throughout Solomon Island to prepare all PSU teams for the upcoming NGE in April.”

He further highlighted that Level three is the highest level in POM where officers selected will hold and use less lethal munition when needed.

Inspector Quiro said, “All participants must be disciplined and be professional when handling the less lethal munition because it is the last resort to use during any disorder in the Province or Solomon Island.”

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu thanked the trainers and RAPPP for making it possible to requalify and qualify WP officers in preparation for the upcoming NGE.

Chief Superintendent Lenialu said, “This training is important for WP should we encounter any disorder in any Gizo township, Ringi, Munda or Noro. It might take time to respond seeing the geographical setting of WP but we can contain until further reinforcement.”

PPC Lenialu asks all participants to learn from the Instructors and Advisors. The days of training might not be enough but your commitment and time management is important in order to complete the package that will be given.

Mr. Lenialu thanked the Assistant Commissioner National Operation and Director PRD and RAPPP for the equipment handed over to the PSU team. The equipment from PRD and RAPPP will help my PSU team should we encounter any disorder. Be accountable to all this equipment and must be audited on a monthly basis.

RAPPP advisor, also thanked the PPC and participants for accepting and being part of the POM Level three training. They are looking forward to continuing to support RSIPF.

//End//

Police officers in Western Province listening during the handing over of POM kits

RAPPP officer right handing over gas mask to PPC Western Province

RAPPP officer with police officers on training