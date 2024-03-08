PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: Noro, Western Province

11 AM to 3 PM, Sunday 10 March 2024.

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at Noro, there will be a planned water shut down from 11 AM to 3 PM, Sunday 10 March 2024.

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out new valve installations.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

Soltuna Factory, SIEA Power Station

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater