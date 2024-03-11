AI in FinTech Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

AI In FinTech Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The AI in fintech market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $39.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's "AI in FinTech Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the ai in fintech market size is predicted to reach $39.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%.

The growth in the ai in fintech market is due to the need for fraud detection in fintech or financial institutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in fintech market share. Major players in the ai in fintech market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Klarna Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation,.

AI in FinTech Market Segments

• By Type: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-premise

• By Application: Asset Management, Risk Investigation, Business Analytics, Regulatory Compliance, Data Collection, Predictive Analytics, Virtual Assistance, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global ai in fintech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The artificial intelligence (AI) in fintech refers to a technology used in the fintech space. AI is a part of fintech companies in terms of collection of data, analyzing information, securing and facilitating transactions, creating customer-centric products, and streamlining processes. It provides stronger security, better analytics, and insights, virtual assistance, and chatbots.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. AI in FinTech Market Characteristics

3. AI in FinTech Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI in FinTech Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI in FinTech Market Size And Growth

……

27. AI in FinTech Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. AI in FinTech Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

