Cognitive Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cognitive Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cognitive services market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $64.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Cognitive Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cognitive services market size is predicted to reach $64.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.5%.

The growth in the cognitive services market is due to an increase in data volume and complexity. North America region is expected to hold the largest cognitive services market share. Major players in the cognitive services market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Group, SK Inc., LG Corp., Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

Cognitive Services Market Segments

•By Service Type: Data Transformation, Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface, Knowledge Management, Cognitive Risk Intelligence, Data Integration and Cognitive Automation, Training and Support, Communication Monitoring, Consulting and Advisory, Other Service Types

•By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

•By Technology Type: Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning

•By Application: Predictive Maintenance, Marketing Analysis, Quality Management Investigation And Recommendation, Supply Chain Management, Diagnosis And Treatment System, Safety And Security Management, Other Applications

•By End User: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global cognitive services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cognitive services are a set of tools and frameworks that helps businesses to build AI-infused applications and operationalize AI services quickly without the need for data scientists. These enable the computer to process pieces of external information. The cognitive services are used to implement artificial intelligence (AI) into several components for easy utilization in applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cognitive Services Market Characteristics

3. Cognitive Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cognitive Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cognitive Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cognitive Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cognitive Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

