Agrochemicals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Agrochemicals Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The agrochemicals market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $399.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the agrochemicals market size is predicted to reach $399.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the agrochemicals market is due to the increasing population and consequent rise in food demand. North America region is expected to hold the largest agrochemicals market share. Major players in the agrochemicals market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Agrium Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Yara International ASA, The Mosaic Company, Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Agrochemicals Market Segments

• By Fertilizer Type: Nitrogen Fertilizer, Phosphatic Fertilizer, Potassic Fertilizer, Other Fertilizer Types

• By Pesticide Type: Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, Other Pesticide Types

• By Application: Crop Based, Non-Crop Based

• By Geography: The global agrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agrochemical refers to synthetic and commercially generated chemicals that are employed in farming and to regulate ecosystems in agricultural areas. Agrochemicals contaminate the nearby lands and waterways and enter the food chain, where they cause bioaccumulation. Excessive usage of such pesticides produces a sizable number of residues, which has an effect on crops.

