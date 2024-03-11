Computational Photography Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Computational Photography Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024
The Business Research Company’s “Computational Photography Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the computational photography market size is predicted to reach $52.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%.
The growth in the computational photography market is due to the growth of the smartphone market. North America region is expected to hold the largest computational photography market share. Major players in the computational photography market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation.
Computational Photography Market Segments
• By Type: Single And Dual Lens Camera, 16- Lens Camera, Other Types
• By Offering: Camera Modules, Software
• By Product: Smartphone Cameras, Standalone Cameras, Machine Vision Cameras
• By Application: 3D Imaging, Augmented Reality Imaging, Virtual Reality Imaging, Mixed Reality Imaging, Digital Imaging, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global computational photography market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The computational photography refers to the use of digital software to enhance the photos clicked by the camera. Computational photography is used in digital cameras, particularly in smartphones by automating settings to make for better shooting abilities. Computational photography helps in improving the clarity of images by reducing motion blur and adding simulated depth of field, improving color, light range, and contrast by using image processing algorithms.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Computational Photography Market Characteristics
3. Computational Photography Market Trends And Strategies
4. Computational Photography Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Computational Photography Market Size And Growth
……
27. Computational Photography Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Computational Photography Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
