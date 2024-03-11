Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Augmented Reality In Health Care Global Market Report 2024

The augmented reality in health care market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Augmented Reality In Health Care Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the augmented reality in health care market size is predicted to reach $9.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.2%.

The growth in the augmented reality in health care market is due to the increasing geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest augmented reality in health care market share. Major players in the augmented reality in health care market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation Inc., Sony Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3D Systems Corporation.

Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Segments

• By Product: Hardware, Software

• By Technology: Wearable, Vision-Based, Spatial, Mobile Device-Based

• By Device Type: Head-Mounted Displays, Handheld Devices, Other Device Types

• By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global augmented reality in health care market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that uses real-time information in the form of text, graphics, and audio integrated with real-world objects to create superimposed digital content.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Characteristics

3. Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Trends And Strategies

4. Augmented Reality In Health Care Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Size And Growth

……

27. Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

