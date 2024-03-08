Delays on Wood County Route 3/11, Wood County Road, on Thursday, March 7, 2024

Page Content

Wood County Route 3/11, Wood County Road, will have delays beginning at the intersection of Wood County Route 18, Laurel Creek, and continuing for approximately two miles, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 7, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, for several pipe replacements.



Delays of up to 45 minutes are expected; however, school buses, emergency vehicles, and mail delivery will be accommodated. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​​