Submit Release
News Search

There were 302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,388 in the last 365 days.

Delays on Wood County Route 3/11, Wood County Road, on Thursday, March 7, 2024

Page Content

Wood County Route 3/11, Wood County Road, will have delays beginning at the intersection of Wood County Route 18, Laurel Creek, and continuing for approximately two miles, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 7, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, for several pipe replacements. 
 
Delays of up to 45 minutes are expected; however, school buses, emergency vehicles, and mail delivery will be accommodated.  Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​​

You just read:

Delays on Wood County Route 3/11, Wood County Road, on Thursday, March 7, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more