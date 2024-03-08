Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: 32,671 potholes and counting
News Provided By
March 08, 2024, 05:27 GMT
WVDOTCommunications@wv.gov
You just read:
Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: 32,671 potholes and counting
News Provided By
March 08, 2024, 05:27 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
US 33 (Allegheny Highway) Randolph County, beginning at milepost 12.75, will be closed starting on Monday, March 11, ...View All Stories From This Source